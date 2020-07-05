Betty Jo Featherston

STANLEY- Betty Jo Yow Featherston, 89, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born in Kingsport, TN, daughter of the late George Henry Yow and Carrie Shannon Yow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Douglas Eugene Featherston, Sr.; her sister, Dorothy Yow Silver; and her brother, Charles Shannon Yow. She was a member of Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as others and she never seemed to meet a stranger. Playing bingo, participating in the STLC choir and taking trips with her STLC friends were some of her favorite things.
GG, as she was known by her family, is survived by her children, Dianne Morris and husband, Lynn, Bill Young, Jr. and wife, Christine, Doug Featherston, Jr. and wife, Sheryl, Cassie Featherston, and Mark Featherston; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Featherston will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Rev. Dr. Danny Penny and Chaplain Ivan Davis will officiate. Burial will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Stanley Total Living Center, 514 Old Mount Holly Rd., Stanley, NC 28164. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the staff of Stanley Total Living Center for the care and compassion shown to Mrs. Featherston.
