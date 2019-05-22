Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Betty Johnson Obituary
GASTONIA - Betty Stines Johnson, 68, passed away, Monday, May 20, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

She was born April 21, 1951 in Lincoln County, NC, daughter of the late Herman Stines and Vera Poarch Stines.

Betty loved her family, loved to travel and to go camping in the mountains.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Johnson; and brothers, Felix Stines and Joe Stines.

She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Farmer and fiancé Bryan Gardner and Cynthia Johnson; sister, Melba Jean Stines Rush; and grandchildren, Amber Romero, Michael Buchanan Jr., Trinity Tallent and Weston Tallent.

Gathering of family and friends will be held 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2019
