GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Betty Roberts Kiser, 96, of Gastonia, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Covenant Village. She was born in Union, South Carolina, daughter of the late Roberta Norman Roberts Patterson, but lived most of her life in Gastonia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Worth Kiser, of 49 years in 1996. She is survived by her children, Harry Kiser, Bob Kiser (Phyllis), and Kathy Skidmore (Bob), along with her grandchildren Matt Skidmore (Megan), Lauren Ivester (Dean), Courtney Skidmore, Jean Ann Murphy (Steven), and Tim Kiser (Katie). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Matthew Murphy, Jonathan Murphy, Gracyn Ivester, Nora Ivester, Maisie Skidmore, Worth Skidmore, and Worth Kiser.
Betty was born in Union, South Carolina on August 25, 1923. When she reached 21 years of age, she had experienced the Great Depression and the United States was embroiled in World War II. A member of the Greatest Generation, her early years were difficult, but she learned life lessons that never left her.
She graduated from high school in 1941 and attended Cecil's Business College in Spartanburg, SC, and worked for C&S Bank in Spartanburg for 10 years.
In 1947 she married Harry Worth Kiser of Laurens, SC and moved to Gastonia in 1950.
She had three children between 1950 and 1954. When the kids were old enough, she taught kindergarten from 1964 to 1972 at the First Presbyterian Church. She later worked in the Gaston County Tax Office from 1972 to 1983. After her work life, she spent her time volunteering at the First Presbyterian Church or delivering Meals on Wheels. She was awarded First Presbyterian Woman Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002. Betty later found her real calling as a Caretaker. She took care of her husband, Harry, and later her mother through long illnesses.
She always had great compassion for others, and she was never idle.
Betty lived the last 18 years of her life at Covenant Village, a place she always loved.
She loved to play cards and bingo with her friends, it was a great place for her final years.
A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held Monday, January 20, 2020, at 1:00pm at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Cynthia Benz, Rev. John Stanley, and Rev. Lauren Vanacore officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm in the Living Room of Covenant Village and also following the service in the Gallery of the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1621 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Covenant Village Benevolence Fund, 1351 Robinwood Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020