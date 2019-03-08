|
DAVIDSON - Betty Lou Goins Laughlin, 94, of The Pines at Davidson and formerly of Gastonia, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her residence.
She was born February 17, 1925 in Kings Mountain, NC, one of seven children to the late Mason McClure and Lillie Ormand Goins.
Betty was the Valedictorian of the Class of 1942 from Biltmore High School. She was a bookkeeper for Zurn which was later Hays Division of Romac, retiring in 1986. For over 10 years she was the Treasurer of the Gaston County Extension and Community Association and enjoyed volunteering to work the polls. Betty was a longtime, active member of Loray Baptist Church. She was an outstanding seamstress, a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors of Betty include her daughter, Kathy L. Pilkington of Concord, NC; son, Ron Laughlin of Sevierville, TN; grandchildren, Nathan Pilkington and wife Cynthia of Greenwich, CT; Heather Glossup and husband Brandon of Knoxville, TN; Ashley Laughlin of Bangkok, Thailand; Thomas Laughlin of Bristol, TN; great-grandson, Mason Glossup; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Hubert Jackson "Jack" Laughlin, and by her six siblings.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will follow at 2:00pm, in Founders Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kent Cranford officiating. Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Pines at Davidson, Resident Support Fund, 400 Avinger Lane, Davidson, NC 28036.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Laughlin.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019