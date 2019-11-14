|
CRAMERTON - We are sorry to announce that a beautiful soul that we called mom, Betty Ruth Ward Lawing, took her last breath Monday, November, 11, 2019. She was 85. Betty passed away surrounded by family. She enjoyed sitting at the dining room table laughing with family and friends. Laughing is what she loved to do and she would do anything to make people laugh. She had three daughters, four grandsons, and six great-grandchildren, that she loved very much and left to carry on her tradition of making people laugh. She retired from Gaston County Schools, as a cafeteria manager, where she was well known for her cheese grits. After retirement, she then went back to work at Fantasy World Day Care, where she took care of the after-school children. She loved being around children because it always made her feel young.
In her last years, she lived with her daughter, Pam, and her family and together they enjoyed many laughs. Even when she was in the hospital very sick, she was always cutting-up with the nurses, doctors and staff. Our family was blessed to have Betty as a mother, grandmother, and friend. She did her best to make everyone feel loved and taught her family to love, forgive and the love of God! Our family knows that our mother is in heaven, in peace and full of life again. We know she is trying to make someone laugh by now! (Mom thank you for always loving me, and believing in me. Give daddy and Paulette a hug for me. I will always love you - Pam).
Mrs. Lawing is survived by two daughter's, Tina Lawing of Bessemer City and Pam Baxter (Mark) of Cramerton; four grandson's, Badri Francis, Samuel Stone, Zack Stone, and Howard Naggy; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ella Bell Vickers Ward; her husband, Paul Lawing; and her daughter, Paulette Lawing.
A service to celebrate Mrs. Lawing's life will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Internment will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
