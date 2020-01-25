Home

McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
4426 Central Ave.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
4426 Central Ave.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Betty Laws (Goble) Ballard

Betty Laws (Goble) Ballard Obituary
BELMONT, NC- Betty Laws Goble Ballard, 75, of Belmont passed away January 22, 2020. She was the daughter to the late Charlie Laws and Rosa Mason Plemmons.
She was a devoted Christian and a member of Ranlo Church of God. Betty enjoyed shopping, reading spiritual books, listening to Christian music, word search and playing games on her IPad. Without a doubt, Betty was a cheerful giver and enjoyed sending cards to family and friends. She loved her dog, Missy.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Angela and spouse, Jeffrey Dierks of IN, Son, Terry Goble and spouse, Kenneth Fuquay of Mt. Holly; grandchildren, Erin Picklesimer,of IN, Emily Garner and spouse, Dr. Christopher Garner of GA; great-grandson, Henry Garner; devoted niece, Stephanie Scroggs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Turbyfill.
Visitation will be 12:00 - 1:00pm, Monday, January, 27, 2020 prior to the graveside service which will follow the visitation at 2:00pm, Evergreen Cemetery, 4426 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205 with committal by Rev. Kenneth Fuquay.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Care www.cancercare.org
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Ballard family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020
