M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Betty M. Munsey


1934 - 2019
Betty M. Munsey Obituary
CLOVER, SC- Mrs. Betty Messer Munsey, 85, of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service. Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery.
Mrs. Munsey was born June 27, 1934 in Gaffney, SC to the late Robert and Dovie Sprouse Messer. She was the widow of Walker D. Munsey, Jr. and was retired from Clover Knits.
Survivors are her daughter Wanda Geraldine Lilly (Ron); sons Scottie Munsey (Becky) & James Michael Humphries (Aulisha) all of Clover, SC; brothers Harvey Messer (Bobbi) of Clover, SC & Daniel Messer (Ann) of Greer, SC; sister Joan McCluney of Gastonia, NC; sister-in-law Frances Munsey; four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald Messer, Kenneth Messer, and Roy Messer.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Munsey.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
