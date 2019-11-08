|
CLOVER, SC- Mrs. Betty Messer Munsey, 85, of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service. Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery.
Mrs. Munsey was born June 27, 1934 in Gaffney, SC to the late Robert and Dovie Sprouse Messer. She was the widow of Walker D. Munsey, Jr. and was retired from Clover Knits.
Survivors are her daughter Wanda Geraldine Lilly (Ron); sons Scottie Munsey (Becky) & James Michael Humphries (Aulisha) all of Clover, SC; brothers Harvey Messer (Bobbi) of Clover, SC & Daniel Messer (Ann) of Greer, SC; sister Joan McCluney of Gastonia, NC; sister-in-law Frances Munsey; four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald Messer, Kenneth Messer, and Roy Messer.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019