BELMONT - Betty Bone Muse, 72, passed away November 29, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital, Greensboro, NC. She was born November 14, 1948, one of four daughters to the late Willard and Blanche Frady Bone.
Betty was a life-long member of East Belmont Baptist Church and retired from Duke Power after many years of service. She loved her family and church community deeply and had a heart that was sweet and pure. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 50 years Donald E. Muse, Sr. of the home; children and their spouses Donald E. Muse, Jr. and wife Lori of Charlotte; Kelly Muse and spouse Veronica Martin of Belmont; sisters Louise Hamrick of Belmont, Sheila Christopher (Tommy) of Mount Holly
and Sherry Riddle (Roy) of Belmont and many extended family and close friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at East Belmont Baptist Church with Revs. Jeff Taylor, Mike Criswell and Raymond White officiating. Ms. Muse will lie in state at the church from 1:00 pm until 1:45 pm prior to the service.
Burial services will be private to the family at Evergreen -"A Quiet Place".
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Belmont Baptist Church, 501 Catawba Ave., Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Muse family.