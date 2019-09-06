|
Mrs. Betty P. Durham 81, of Gastonia, North Carolina departed this life on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Alexandria Place in Gastonia, NC. Her story began on April 12, 1938 in Charlotte, North Carolina where she was born to the late Mable Meadows Partlow.
Services: Viewing Friday 9/6 at House of Rosadale 3-7pm
Visitation: Saturday at United House of Prayer-Gastonia 12-1pm. Funeral services will follow directly after. Interment-Rosehill Cemetery
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019