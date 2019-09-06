Home

House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 215-6883
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
United House of Prayer-Gastonia
Betty P. Durham Obituary
Mrs. Betty P. Durham 81, of Gastonia, North Carolina departed this life on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Alexandria Place in Gastonia, NC. Her story began on April 12, 1938 in Charlotte, North Carolina where she was born to the late Mable Meadows Partlow.
Services: Viewing Friday 9/6 at House of Rosadale 3-7pm
Visitation: Saturday at United House of Prayer-Gastonia 12-1pm. Funeral services will follow directly after. Interment-Rosehill Cemetery
House of Rosadale is honored to service the Durham Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
