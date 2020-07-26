DALLAS- Betty Jane Black Parr, 83, passed away at Caromont Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born November 4, 1936 in Cleveland County to the late Charles Thomas and Alice Regina Crawford Black.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years Willie James Parr, Sr.; her sister Mary Jane Black; brothers Robert Black, Clarence Black, Jake Porter, James Thomas Black, and Jess William Black; one grandson and a great granddaughter.
Betty was a member of Dallas Church of God. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters Patsy Elaine Harris, Joyce Ann Pilkington, and Mary Yvonne Reep; sons Steven Boyd Parr and Willie James Parr, Jr.; 14 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She will lie in state from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Dallas Church of God on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Betty's funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Dallas Church of God with Rev. D. R. Shortridge officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.