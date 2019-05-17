Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Salvation Army Church
1506 Union Road
Gastonia, NC
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:30 PM
Salvation Army Church
Betty Price Obituary
GASTONIA - Betty Haas Price, 88, passed away on May 11, 2019 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born in Gaston County and was the daughter of the late Carl William and Ruby Deas Haas and her loving husband of 72 years, the late William Norman Price and 3 brothers.

Betty was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be missed by so many. She was owner and operator of Ru-Bets Ceramic Shop for many years.

Betty is survived by her loving two daughters, Debbie Mauney and husband Billy, Teresa Moose; one sister, Joann Miles; 5 grandchildren, Kim, Jamey, Lisa, Shane, Danielle; 14 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Salvation Army Church, 1506 Union Road, Gastonia with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Salvation Army Church with Captain John Raymer officiating.

Inurnment will be private and at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Salvation Army Church, 1506 Union Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Price family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 17, 2019
