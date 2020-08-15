Betty Price

Betty Jean (Moore) Price, 82, of Gastonia died at home peacefully under the care of Gaston Hospice. Betty was a simple woman who had a simple life. She worked hard in textiles to raise six children, mostly as a single mom. Family was everything to her. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother. She loved to watch old Western movies – especially if they featured John Wayne. She love the color blue, raising flowers and Fox News. Betty will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Betty is the daughter of the late Thelma (Hall) and Harry Allen Moore. Her daughter, Verlina Perry, preceded her in death.
She leaves behind her daughters, Gwendolyn Felton and her husband Ronnie of Alexis, Cheryl Hester and her husband Terry of Stanley, Beyonka Moss and her husband Scott of Dallas and sons, Charles Howard and his wife Chrystal of Stanley and Howard Price of Gastonia. Grieving the loss of their sister are sisters, Carolyn Sherrill of Blacksburg, SC, Barbara Williams of Blacksburg, SC, Cheri Lecroy and her husband Henry of Gastonia and brother, Lee Moore of Blacksburg, SC. Her legacy includes 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday August 15, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour before the service beginning at 2:00 PM.
Burial will follow in the Garden of Time at Gaston Memorial Park. Pastor Tom Kinman will offer words of encouragement and hope to those that gather to remember Betty. Chuck Howard, Jeff Webb, Jacob Houser, Douglas
Houser, Jamie Moss and Scott Moss will serve as pallbearers.
