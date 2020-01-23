Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Our Saviour Lutheran Church
725 Gastonia Technology Parkway
Dallas, NC
Betty Ratchford


1932 - 2020
Betty Ratchford Obituary
GASTONIA - Betty Beaver Ratchford, 87, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020.

She was born in Rowan County on October 25, 1932 to the late Lewis Alexander Beaver and Mary Kathleen Dabbs Beaver.

Betty was a compassionate Mom, Maw-Maw, Gammy, Sister, Aunt, and Friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Betty was admired for her artistic talent, her ability to prepare a feast to feed family and friends, and her gift for making her house a home.

Betty retired from education with over 30 years of dedicated service. Former students refer to her as the "best teacher I ever had," because she always went above and beyond the call of duty.

She was a faithful member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, and served as the "resident hugger."

Left to cherish her memories includes her loving husband of 68 years, Brady W. Ratchford, Jr.; her children Brady W. Ratchford, III and wife Margie Byrum Ratchford; Debbie Ratchford Clark and husband Randy Clark; Gene David Ratchford and wife Linda Shea Ratchford; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Brady IV, T. R., Luke, Emily, Leslie, Jennifer, and Elizabeth; 10 great-grandchildren, Megan, Gabby, Chaz, Jackson, Sawyer, Briar, Cohen, Lincoln, Brady V, and Maddox; brother, Norman Beaver and sister, Vickie Beaver Park; 10 "love adopted" children: Penny, Elizabeth, Cindy, Teri, Denise, Cathy, Robin, Debbie, Shebra, Melinda, and Jeff; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25th at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 725 Gastonia Technology Parkway, Dallas, NC 28034.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, with Pastor Pete Feige officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 725 Gastonia Technology Parkway, Dallas, NC 28034.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
