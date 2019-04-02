|
|
Betty Frances Grier Robinson passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019, at White Oak of Waxhaw, NC.
She was born on November 23, 1924 in Gaston County to the late Julius Dawson Grier and Elizabeth Isabell Crawford.
She married Thomas Embrey Robinson, Jr. on January 29, 1943 in the Olney Presbyterian Church Manse. They were married for more than 71 years until his death in 2014. During the earlier years of their marriage, she enjoyed raising her children, spoiling her husband, cooking and sewing. One of her fondest memories was of school year 1968-69, when she became the surrogate mother for a foreign exchange student, Pieter Van Neikerk, from South Africa. He has continued to be an important part of the Robinson family to this day. In her later years, she was an avid reader (until December 2018). Following her husband's death in Durham, she moved to Rock Hill, SC where she was active in a senior center. There she quietly made numerous new friendships.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her 4 sons, Terrell E. Robinson (and wife, Gail), The Villages, FL, Todd A. Robinson (and wife, Brenda), Lancaster, SC, Thomas A. Robinson (and wife, Jane), Durham, and D. Jeffry Robinson, Greenwood, SC. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, David T. Robinson (and wife, Laura), Chapel Hill, Susan A. Robinson Gilfillan (and husband, Ashley), Lexington, SC, Andrew T. Robinson (and wife, Vivian), Rock Hill, SC, W. Alan Robinson, Asheville, L. Kathryn Robinson Zeh (and husband, Darrel), Kennesaw, GA, Anna C. Robinson Brodeur (and husband, John), T. Walker Robinson, A. Blair Robinson (and wife, Sarah), B. Gray Robinson (and wife, April), all of Durham, Elizabeth C. Robinson Moeller (and husband, Marcus), and Marie B. Robinson, both of Greenwood, SC. She is also survived by 2 step-grandchildren, M. Timothy McPherson (and wife, Nina) of Waxhaw and Dixie L. McPherson Mullinax (and husband, James), of Fort Mill, SC, 17 great-grandchildren, 5 step-great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Joanne Huffstetler Grier of Gastonia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brothers, Harold Dawson Grier (and wife, Betty Echerd Grier) and Jack Wallace Grier, all formerly of Gastonia.
Memorial services will be held at Olney Presbyterian Church, in Gastonia on April 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Olney Presbyterian Church or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of White Oak of Waxhaw and Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region for their sensitive and responsive care given to Mrs. Robinson since December.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019