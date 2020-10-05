GASTONIA, NC- Betty Nivens Smith, 91, passed away October 4, 2020 at Robin Johnson House after a long illness. She was born in Gastonia June 19, 1929.
She was a member of First ARP Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and was a 1948 graduate of Gastonia High School. She had lived in California, Kentucky, Florida, and Oklahoma before returning to Gastonia in 1989 after her retirement.
Betty was known for the hundreds of beautiful greeting cards that she sent to family, friends, and church members. People looked forward to receiving a card from her, which always contained a personal note of encouragement, sympathy, or an imaginary story.
She delighted her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her stories and fantastic imagination and special adventures such as burying treasure for them to find or serving them brownies and ice cream on fine china for breakfast. They all benefited from having Grandmother Betty (Nana) in their lives.
One of her favorite sayings was "Eat Dessert First" and that is exactly what she did. She loved to entertain and many enjoyed her annual Christmas parties. Betty loved to cook for people when they were ill or suffering a loss. She was famous for her potato soup and macaroni and cheese.
Betty is survived by her daughters Susan McSwain (Tim) and Kathryn Watkins (Ron) and her son Tony Smith and daughter-in-law Janet G. Smith; five grandchildren, Chris McSwain, Valerie Weeks, Kara McSwain, Lauren Smith and Taylor Watkins; five great-grnadsons, Weston, Lawson, Mylo, Henry, and Thomas; and many devoted special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) L. Smith; her parents John J. and Eva Carpenter Nivens; five sisters Zula Barker, Virginia Nivens, Ruby Queen, Grace Rhyne and Martha Sigmon; and six brothers, Earl Nivens, Grady Nivens, Haskell Nivens, Jack Nivens, and Albert Nivens.
Condolences may be sent to the Smith family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
The family will hold a private gathering at a later date.
