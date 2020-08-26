GASTONIA - Betty Jean Heafner Starnes, 90, of Gastonia passed away August 22, 2020 at Trinity Elms Assisted Living in Clemmons, NC. She was born October 12, 1929 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Henry Tew Heafner and Flossie Robinson Heafner.
Betty was a secretary for Gaston County schools for 18 years and enjoyed traveling, gardening, and exercising. She was a longtime member of East Baptist Church where she was a choir member, WMU, GA's leader, Sunday School Teacher, and a Vacation Bible School Director. Betty was also a part of the Southern Bell Pioneer's.
Betty is survived by her children, Robert Starnes of Winston Salem, Rhonda Hoffman of Cary, Elizabeth McCarthy of Gastonia, and Mark Starnes of Cornelius; four grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marion Carter Starnes; daughters-in-law, Nancy Starnes and Sheila Starnes; and brother, Bob Heafner.
A private graveside service will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff, doctors, and nurses at Trinity Elms for their love, care, and compassion they bestowed upon
Betty through the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Elms, 3750 Harper Road, Clemmons, NC 27012.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Starnes family.