Betty Stewart
1931 - 2020
GASTONIA - Betty Carter Stewart, 89 passed away on September 3, 2020 at Pisgah Valley Nursing Manor in Candler, NC.

She was born in Gaston County, NC to the late Fred and Selma Warren Carter; she was also preceded in death by her husband Fred (Tommy) Stewart and brother; James Robert (Bob) Carter.

She was a member of Love Memorial Baptist Church. She was wonderful Christian mother, sister and a friend to all.

She is survived by her daughter Karen Ledford and husband Darryl, sister; Carolyn Fletcher, one Grandchild and 2 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Love Memorial Baptist Church, 311 E. Walnut Ave., Gastonia with Pastor Mike Criswell officiating.

Visitation will be from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Interment will be Hollywood Cemetery Gastonia.

Memorials may be made to Love Memorial Baptist Church.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com .

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia

(704) 864-5144 is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Love Memorial Baptist Church
SEP
6
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Love Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
