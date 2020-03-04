|
Betty Saunders Stroupe, 88, of Mount Holly,, died on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.
She was born in Lincoln County, daughter of the late Frank and Zettie Dellinger Saunders.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Hubert "Hub" Stroupe and a son Bill Stroupe.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters Becky Helms and Dale Smith; two granddaughters Tracy and Donna Helms; two great grandchildren Krista and Kada Henderson; a brother Floyd Saunders; three sisters Alice Saunders, Bessie Abernathy, and Mable Goodson; and a sister-in-law Hazel Saunders.
Services for Betty will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
