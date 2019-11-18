Home

Carothers Funeral Home
412 South Main Street
Stanley, NC 281642015
(704) 263-2631
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home
412 South Main Street
Stanley, NC 281642015
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home
412 South Main Street
Stanley, NC 281642015
View Map
Betty Sue Thomas Obituary
Betty Sue Thomas, 89, born in Gaston County, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday ~ November 16, 2019.
Those left behind to cherish the memories and legacy of Betty are her three brothers and sisters in laws: Luther Taft Thomas, Jr. of Troutman, North Carolina; Guy and Dolores Thomas of Denver, North Carolina, Eddie and Jewel Thomas of Stanley, North Carolina; one sister and brother in law: Eula and Ray Lambert of Mt. Holly, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Betty was the daughter of the late Luther Taft Thomas, Sr. and Mary Penley Thomas. She was proceeded in death by one brother; Bud Thomas.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday ~ November 19, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home of Stanley, 412 South Main Street, Stanley, North Carolina with her nephew Reverend Terry Thomas delivering words of comfort and hope to Betty's family and friends.
Graveside and committal service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, South Main Street, Belmont, North Carolina.
The family will receive guests from 1:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com
Carothers Funeral Home of Stanley is compassionately serving the family of Betty Sue Thomas.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019
