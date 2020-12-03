Betty Jean Thompson, 77, of 3031 River Rd. Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.
She was born on December 14, 1942 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Robert Falls, Sr. and the late Annie Mae Thompson Falls.
The funeral service for Ms. Thompson will be private.
She can be viewed on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements