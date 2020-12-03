1/1
Betty Thompson
1946 - 2020
Betty Jean Thompson, 77, of 3031 River Rd. Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.

She was born on December 14, 1942 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Robert Falls, Sr. and the late Annie Mae Thompson Falls.

The funeral service for Ms. Thompson will be private.

She can be viewed on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements

Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
OCT
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
November 1, 2020
Betty was my close and dear friend for many years. We shared a lot of laughs, and we were there for one another through good and bad times. I will miss my precious friend. I love you Betty.
Beverly Ellington
Friend
October 30, 2020
Love you always Cousin Betty. May God continue to bless family and friends.
Joe and Delores Evans
Family
October 30, 2020
Although it's difficult today to see beyond the sorrow,
May the blessings of love be upon you,
May its peace abide with you,
May its essence illuminate your heart,
Now and forever more
Raymond & Loretta Brinson
Family
October 29, 2020
Betty and I worked together at Mama's Southern Plantation as waitresses. I got to know Betty while working there, she kind, thoughtful and sweet person. We became good friends and had a lot of laughs and she was fun talking to. Betty, will be greatly missed. I love you Betty
Brenda Bell
Friend
October 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Michael Fain
Family
October 29, 2020
Cousin Betty will truly be missed she was the backbone of the Watson family reunion, RIH ❤
Geraldine Watson
Family
October 29, 2020
Betty was a great lady knew her for many years.She worked with my wife for many years.At Lane Bryant. My prayers to the family.
Rodney Douglas
October 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
The Stokes Family
Friend
