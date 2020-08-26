SHERRILLS FORD - Betty Faye Turner, 82, transitioned on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.



She was born in on January 18, 1938 to the late James Early Turner and Etta Burton Turner



A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church, Sherrills Ford, North Carolina with burial to follow.



The body may be viewed at Ebony & White's on Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm.



Due to COVID-19 everyone is asked to wear masks.



Ebony & White's Funeral Service is serving the Turner family

