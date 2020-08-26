1/
Betty Turner
1938 - 2020
SHERRILLS FORD - Betty Faye Turner, 82, transitioned on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born in on January 18, 1938 to the late James Early Turner and Etta Burton Turner

A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church, Sherrills Ford, North Carolina with burial to follow.

The body may be viewed at Ebony & White's on Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

Due to COVID-19 everyone is asked to wear masks.

Ebony & White's Funeral Service is serving the Turner family

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Ebony & White Funeral Home
AUG
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
New Prospect Baptist Church,
Funeral services provided by
Ebony & White Funeral Home
1139 East Pine Street
Lincolnton, NC 28093
(704) 732-1041
