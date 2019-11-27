Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Vinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Vinson


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Vinson Obituary
GASTONIA - Betty Jean Herring Vinson, 83, of Gastonia, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Wayne County, NC on February 27, 1936, Mrs. Vinson was the daughter of the late William H. Herring and Ruby A. Herring.

Survivors include her children, Lisa V. Kitris, Douglas Vinson (Joy), and Edward S. Vinson; grandchildren, Chelsea Collins (Will), Summer Vinson, Kyle Vinson (Emilee), Savannah Vinson, and Mychael Lorraine Kitris; great-grandchildren, Jack and Joah Collins and Arlee Vinson; brother, William Herring (Becky); and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Franz Vinson with whom she is reunited with in Heaven.

Mom, Granny, or Big Betty to her friends was a fun, loving soul who enjoyed decorating, cooking, shopping, gardening, taking trips with family, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by many. Mrs. Vinson worked in advertising at the Gaston Gazette and later became advertising director for Freedom Newspaper in Kinston, NC. She was a lifelong member of East Baptist Church and retired from BellSouth.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be sent to the Vinson family at www.mcleanfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Vinson may be made to East Baptist Church, 114 N Church Street, Gastonia, NC 28054. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Vinson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -