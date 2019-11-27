|
GASTONIA - Betty Jean Herring Vinson, 83, of Gastonia, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Wayne County, NC on February 27, 1936, Mrs. Vinson was the daughter of the late William H. Herring and Ruby A. Herring.
Survivors include her children, Lisa V. Kitris, Douglas Vinson (Joy), and Edward S. Vinson; grandchildren, Chelsea Collins (Will), Summer Vinson, Kyle Vinson (Emilee), Savannah Vinson, and Mychael Lorraine Kitris; great-grandchildren, Jack and Joah Collins and Arlee Vinson; brother, William Herring (Becky); and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Franz Vinson with whom she is reunited with in Heaven.
Mom, Granny, or Big Betty to her friends was a fun, loving soul who enjoyed decorating, cooking, shopping, gardening, taking trips with family, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by many. Mrs. Vinson worked in advertising at the Gaston Gazette and later became advertising director for Freedom Newspaper in Kinston, NC. She was a lifelong member of East Baptist Church and retired from BellSouth.
All services will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the Vinson family at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Vinson may be made to East Baptist Church, 114 N Church Street, Gastonia, NC 28054. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Vinson family.
