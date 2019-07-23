|
|
Boots Belton, as she has always been called, went home on July 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was 97 years young. She was married for 74 years to Jim Belton who passed away in 2014.
Born in Walker, Alabama to J.A. and Esther Nixon, both deceased. She had seven siblings, all of whom are now deceased, and many nephews and nieces.
She is survived by two sons, Jim (Randy) of Madison, MS and John (Pam) of Madison, MS also by grandchildren, Brent Belton (Janell) of Madison, MS, Lisa Grubbs (Cory) of Gastonia, NC and Ashley King (Chevis) of Gastonia, NC, 4 great grandchildren and her brother-in-law, Dr. Richard Belton (Diane) of Gastonia, NC.
She and Jim lived in Gastonia, North Carolina until 1993 when they moved to Brandon, MS to be with family. She had been a resident of Highland Home in Ridgeland, MS for the last 8 years. She was a homemaker until she found the game of golf and became an avid golfer. She played until she was in her eighties, and continued to follow the game remainder of her life. She was a talented pianist, but could never read a note of music it was all by ear. If you could hum it she could play it. Her strength came from her faith in Jesus Christ, scripture and prayers were the only thing to which she responded her last week.
We would like to thank Jeanette Cavette, Ella Aldridge and Barbara Robinson who have been her companions over the last years of her life. Our sincere gratitude to Highland Home for their care and love of her during these past eight years and to PAX Hospice who kept her comfortable and peaceful during her last days.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to God's Haven, P. O. Box 720029, Byram, MS 39272 or PAX Hospice, 359 Towne Center Blvd. Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 2:30 pm.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 23, 2019