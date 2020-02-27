Home

Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
City Church
Gastonia, NC
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM
City Church
Gastonia, NC
Beverly Barley


1950 - 2020
Beverly Barley Obituary
LINCOLNTON - Beverly Taylor Barley, 69, of Lincolnton passed away February 25, 2020.

She was born on February 28, 1950 to the late Mark and Dorothy Sova Taylor.

She is also preceded in death by her brother in law, Cary Barley and her father and mother in law, Irvin and Harriet Barley.

Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Chip Barley; son, Scott Barley (Dawn); daughter, Lisa Grush (Keith); sisters, Sandy Sanders and Reney Palmateer; brothers, Bill Taylor (Mary) and Mike Taylor (Ann); sisters in law, Judy Taylor (Jack), Patti Kiggins (Skip), and Heidi Pero (Bruce); and 6 grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Devon, Joshua, Caleb, and Austin.

A memorial service to celebrate Beverly's life will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at City Church, Gastonia with Rev. Dickie Spargo officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
