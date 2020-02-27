|
|
LINCOLNTON - Beverly Taylor Barley, 69, of Lincolnton passed away February 25, 2020.
She was born on February 28, 1950 to the late Mark and Dorothy Sova Taylor.
She is also preceded in death by her brother in law, Cary Barley and her father and mother in law, Irvin and Harriet Barley.
Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Chip Barley; son, Scott Barley (Dawn); daughter, Lisa Grush (Keith); sisters, Sandy Sanders and Reney Palmateer; brothers, Bill Taylor (Mary) and Mike Taylor (Ann); sisters in law, Judy Taylor (Jack), Patti Kiggins (Skip), and Heidi Pero (Bruce); and 6 grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Devon, Joshua, Caleb, and Austin.
A memorial service to celebrate Beverly's life will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at City Church, Gastonia with Rev. Dickie Spargo officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020