Beverly Cloer

GASTONIA - Beverly C. Cloer, 84, of Gastonia passed away on August 15, 2020, at Belaire Health Care Center. She was born on October 19, 1935, in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Edward Guy Canipe and Edna Bumgarner Canipe.
Beverly grew up in a large family of 13 siblings. In addition to creating a loving home for her own family, she worked as a secretary for the international textile company, H. Beveridge & Co. Beverly was a charter member of Parkwood Baptist Church and a devoted Sunday School class member. She also served as secretary of the Community Bible Study. She was an avid quilter and member of the "Quilt Squad," a group of close friends who took yearly trips to Todd, NC, with nothing to do but quilt, enjoy the autumn leaves and cooler temperatures, and fellowship at Beverly's mountain house. Beverly also adored spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, baking homemade bread, and going shopping.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Leigh Ann (Steve) Fender; son, Leary "Chip" Cloer (Leslie); sisters, Elaine Canipe, and Shirley Carter; grandson, Matthew Fender, granddaughters, Morgan Fender (Derek) Lau, and Maveran and Lornan Cloer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leary Cloer; brothers, Ken and Jerry Canipe; sisters, Helen Abee, Betty Roberts, "Dottie" Beveridge, Linda Stout, Elaine Canipe and Mildred Church.
There will be a private graveside service to honor Beverly's life, with Pastors Jeff Long and David Belle Isle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church, 1729 E Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
