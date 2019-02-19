GASTONIA - Beverly Groves Cook, 60, passed Friday February 15, surrounded by her family at the Testa House located in Kings Mountain.



Beverly is preceded by father and mother Cliff and Gertrude Groves; sister Mary Cape; brothers, George W. Morgan and Bill Groves.



She is survived by her sons Drew and Chris Cook; sister, Marie Allen, brother, Lee Groves, sister, Frances Scott, and brother, Charles Groves. A great deal of her free time was spent beautifying her yard with flora of her personal aesthetic. She populated her garden with vegetation that reminded her of being with her family as a little girl where she first fell in love with the elegance of flowers. The people who knew and loved her, carry her spirt by trying to emulate her compassion for others.



Receiving of friends for Beverly's memorial will be at Sisk Butler Funeral Home in Bessemer City on Wednesday February 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.



Her formal service will be at Grace Lutheran Church in Bessemer City on Thursday February 21, 2019, visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Beverly's family would like to thank the hospice for their kindness shown to her and them. Her family greatly appreciates the comfort and love bestowed to Beverly and her family from her confidants and colleagues from Page Elementary.



She was a mother, a sister, and a teacher for thousands.



Memorials may be made to the Testa Family Hospice House, J.B. Page Elementary, or to Grace Lutheran Church.



Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City. Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019