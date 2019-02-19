Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
206 N. 14th Street
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
206 N. 14th Street
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Cook


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Cook Obituary
GASTONIA - Beverly Groves Cook, 60, passed Friday February 15, surrounded by her family at the Testa House located in Kings Mountain.

Beverly is preceded by father and mother Cliff and Gertrude Groves; sister Mary Cape; brothers, George W. Morgan and Bill Groves.

She is survived by her sons Drew and Chris Cook; sister, Marie Allen, brother, Lee Groves, sister, Frances Scott, and brother, Charles Groves. A great deal of her free time was spent beautifying her yard with flora of her personal aesthetic. She populated her garden with vegetation that reminded her of being with her family as a little girl where she first fell in love with the elegance of flowers. The people who knew and loved her, carry her spirt by trying to emulate her compassion for others.

Receiving of friends for Beverly's memorial will be at Sisk Butler Funeral Home in Bessemer City on Wednesday February 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Her formal service will be at Grace Lutheran Church in Bessemer City on Thursday February 21, 2019, visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Beverly's family would like to thank the hospice for their kindness shown to her and them. Her family greatly appreciates the comfort and love bestowed to Beverly and her family from her confidants and colleagues from Page Elementary.

She was a mother, a sister, and a teacher for thousands.

Memorials may be made to the Testa Family Hospice House, J.B. Page Elementary, or to Grace Lutheran Church.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now