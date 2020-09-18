Beverly "Mama Gail" Wilson, 71, native of Gaston Co, NC, passed away, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Peak Resources, Gastonia, NC.
She was born August 23, 1949, daughter of the late William Dick Henderson and Lois Ward Henderson.
Beverly was a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle Assembly Church, Gastonia and was formerly employed with Belk, Gastonia for over 20 years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Patty Jackson.
Beverly is survived by her sons, Danny Lee Wilson Jr. and Jason Wilson and wife, Brittany Wilson; sister, Sandy Moore; sister, Sharon Bingham; brother, Ricky Henderson; sister, Tammie Heffner; father of her children, Danny Wilson Sr.; grandchildren, Breeze Wilson, Jedidiah Wilson and Joey Hill; great-grandchildren, Lucas Mason Hill and Ava Rayne Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Joe Heffner, will be held 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Lowell Church of God - 804 W 1st St, Lowell, NC 28098.
Family will receive friends 6-9 pm on Saturday at the church.
Burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
"You are my Sunshine"