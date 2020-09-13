Bill Black

Mr. Bill Arnold Black age 75, of Stanley, North Carolina former resident of Charlotte went to his heavenly home on September 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Edgar and Reba Black of Charlotte, North Carolina. He retired after 32 years from Duke Power.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Eugene Black; and sister, Joyce Marie Black.

He is survived by his loving wife, Saunders Bridger Proctor Black; brother, Michael Randall Black; sister, Patricia Black Hoover; daughter, Tanya Black Rorie; three grandchildren, Brennan Chad Rorie, Savanna Malynne Rorie, Natalea Grace Rorie; and a great-grandson, Dawson Reece Rorie.

He loved to work in his garden and he was very talented in his knowledge of fixing things. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR. He will truly be remembered by everyone who knew him.

Weather Permitting an Outdoor services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Mount-Holly Huntersville Road. *In the event of rain the service will be postponed*

The family would like to give special attention and thanks to his caregivers, Amy Hallman and Tracey Byers, and all of his doctors who were instrumental in his care.

Bill and his wife, Saunders request donations be sent to St. Marks Episcoal Church, 8600 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, NC 28078.







