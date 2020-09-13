1/1
Bill Brown
DALLAS– Billy Floyd Brown, 88, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Gaston County on September 18, 1931 to the late James Floyd Brown and Lona Smith Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margie Huffstetler Brown, who died in 2015; brother, Mervin "Mose" Brown, sisters, Frances Bradshaw, Rachel Stroupe, Linda Brown and Kate Holland.
Bill was a loving husband. Father, grandpa and brother who will be missed greatly! He was the former owner of the Brown Restaurant where he and his wife worked for many years. Bill was a member of Dallas Baptist Church, where he was active with the young people in the training union and served on various committees throughout the years. He was an avid Atlanta Braves baseball fan.
Survivors include his daughters, Myra Ford and husband Fred, Annette Hudson and husband Robert; granddaughters, Melissa Wike and husband Michael; Susan Miller and husband Joe; Kathy Hilderbrand and husband Reiggin; great grandchildren, Samantha, Zach, Virginia and Breck; brother, Joe Brown and wife Kitty; numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 15th at Gaston Memorial Park, Mark I Section with the releasing of the doves with Reverend Scott Henson officiating.
Memorials may be made to Dallas Baptist Church, 402 West Trade Street, Dallas, NC 28034 and/or American Heart Association, 222 S. Church Street, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.



Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gaston Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
