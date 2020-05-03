|
|
William "Bill" Rhyne Hawley, 88, of Stanley, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Royce Edwin Hawley and Louise Rhyne Hawley. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis Helms Hawley and his sister Martha Bowman. He was a life long member of Christ's Lutheran Church in Stanley. Those left to cherish Bill's memory include his children Prissy Helms and her husband Johnny, Royce Hawley and his wife Nela, and Shelley Bolt and her husband Jimmy; four grandchildren Sean Helms, Christian Hawley, Nicholas Bolt and his wife Jessi, and Victoria Hawley; two sisters Patsy Koehler and Frances Walker; and a chosen daughter Terri Hedrick. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 5 in the Christ's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Stanley. The family will gather after the service in the church's family life center briefly to greet guests while adhering to social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ's Lutheran Church, 203 South Main Street, Stanley, NC 28164. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 3, 2020