|
|
GASTONIA – William Lawrence ""Billy"" Jackson, 73 passed away suddenly on January 14, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in New York City on May 25, 1946 to the late Kadell and Josephine Rosatti Jackson.
Bill was a 1964 graduate of Harding High School. He was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church, Charlotte. He was also a member of the Shiners Club. Bill was the proud owner of many different organizations, Knot Hole Salon and BBQ, Lake Wylie, SC, Casey's, Julia's - Bill's Place. He often would open up on holidays and do charity feeding to the unfortunate people in the community.
Left to cherish his memory includes his children, Larry Jackson and his children, Olivia and Everett; Abby (Keith) Whitehead and their children, Ryan, Jackson and Rachel; mother of his children, Gail Davis Jackson Crowell; brother Dell Jackson; sisters Karen Harmon, Bernice Pontelandolfo and Linda Spurrier; Aunt, Frances Bell; twelve nieces and nephews; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and Beloved dog, Molly.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 pm Sunday prior to the
Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.
The family is requesting Bill's friends and family to say their fond memories of Bill at the service.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to ASPCA- aspca.org/donate or Alzheimer's' Association,
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020