

BELMONT- Bill Leo Sparks, 87, of Belmont, N.C. passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Spruce Pine, NC on February 10, 1933 to Carroll Wesley and Beulah Pittman Sparks. He graduated from Belmont Abbey College and was a United States Marine Corp veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict. After building knowledge and relationships in the auto industry in Gastonia, Bill formed his own business, Bill Sparks Automobiles, in 1967. His friendly nature, quick wit and jovial personality afforded him many friends over the years. He had several quotes and sayings that the family will cherish; a favorite was ""every day is a holiday and every meal is a banquet."" If you were ever a guest in his home on the lake, that quote became evident when we all circled round to join hands for the blessing. After the ""Amen"" he always blew a kiss to the ladies, just to make them feel honored. And if you were lucky enough to be there in the summer, you surely went home with something delicious from his beloved garden to make your own banquet. He loved his home on Lake Wylie, where every day truly was a holiday. A man of strong faith, Bill was a member of First Baptist Church for over 60 years, where singing in the choir was a true joy.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by sons, Kenny Sparks, Michael Sparks, and Rick Fortenberry; and siblings, Murriel Sparks Allen, JC Sparks and Harry Wade Sparks. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara ""Bobbi"" Gilbert Sparks of the home; daughter, Carole Sparks Murray (Rick) of Winston-Salem; son, Sean Bumgarner (Cindy) of Belmont; daughters-in-law, Beverly Sparks of Gastonia and Joy Fortenberry of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Josh Sparks (BethAnn), Montgomery Fortenberry, Ana Linn Nifong (Patrick), Monica Wollak (Colby), Sarah Murray, CJ Bumgarner, David Murray and Courtney Bumgarner; great-grandchildren Paul Nifong, Jacks Sparks, Maxwell Wollak and Kinsley Bumgarner; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Bella Huskins, wonderful caregiver for Bill and Bobbi.

Warlick Funeral Home, Lincolnton NC is serving the Sparks family.

Serving as pallbearers are: Mike Briggs, Jr., Michael Rains, Sam Desai, Kanu Patel, Chase Ratliff, Bobby Ratliff, and two special ""angel"" pallbearers, who were dear earthly friends, Mike Briggs, Sr. and Dan Page.

A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Steven Fuller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 2650 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store