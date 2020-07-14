Bill Norris

GASTONIA, NC- Billy "Bill" Winston Norris, 90, of Gastonia passed away at his home on July 11, 2020. He was born June 27, 1930 in Gaston County, a son of the late Leo Norris and Mary Phillips Norris.
Bill was a native of Cramerton, NC. He graduated from Cramerton High School. He served his country from 1951-1953 in the combat zone of the Korean War with the 45th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army. Bill graduated from Gardner Webb College in 1955 where he played football and basketball and then graduated from Appalachian State and taught grades 7-12. After teaching one year in West Virginia, he returned to Gastonia to teach for 8 years at South Gastonia School. In 1966, he became director of the ESEA Title One Reading Program and held that position for 25 years before retiring from over 34 years with Gaston County Schools. He was a member of Chapel Grove Baptist Church in its early beginning, serving as deacon, Sunday School leader, and many other areas of service. He also was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Parkwood Baptist Church, and Seven Oaks Church.
Bill is survived by the love his life, Betty Barker Norris, in which they spent 66 happy years together establishing a Christian home for their family; son, Billy Michael Norris (Tamela); daughter, Linda Norris Revis (Ken) all of Gastonia; son, Philip Anthony Norris of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Natasha Norris Zederbaum (Jeff) of Fort Mill, SC, Christian Micah Norris (Christina), Constance Revis Ford (David) all of Greenville, SC, Carmen Revis Mennear (Jacob) of Gastonia, Caitlyn Norris Rich (Ryan), Barrett Owen Norris, and Ella Rose Norris all of Rock Hill, SC; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Zederbaum, Zayn Mennear, Rane Norris, and Hazel Norris; sisters, Evelyn Norris Dawalt, Sarah Ann Norris of Asheboro, NC; nephews, nieces, and many cousins; and his beloved dog, Lucy.
Due to restrictions of Covid-19, all services will be private. Bill will be entombed at Gaston Memorial Park Mausoleum followed by a Celebration of Life Service with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seven Oaks Church, 6014 S. New Hope Road, Belmont, NC 28012.
