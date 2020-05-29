Bill Swink
FAYETTEVILLE - Bill Glenn Swink, 70, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.

Bill was born in Gaston County, NC on November 18, 1949, son to the late Archie and Dorothy Hawkins Swink. Bill was a graduate of Hunter Huss High School.

Survivors include his wife, Mae Swink; 2 daughters, 1 step-son; his sister, Ann Seagraves of Gastonia and 4 grandchildren.

Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home.

On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.

Published in Gaston Gazette on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cumberland Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 867-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
