FAYETTEVILLE - Bill Glenn Swink, 70, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.
Bill was born in Gaston County, NC on November 18, 1949, son to the late Archie and Dorothy Hawkins Swink. Bill was a graduate of Hunter Huss High School.
Survivors include his wife, Mae Swink; 2 daughters, 1 step-son; his sister, Ann Seagraves of Gastonia and 4 grandchildren.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 29, 2020.