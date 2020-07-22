GASTONIA - Billie Laws Ballard, 90, of Gastonia passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 with her husband of nearly 70 years and her children by her side. Billie had suffered a stroke and was taken to Robin Johnson House.
Billie was born February 27, 1930 in Gaston County, the daughter of Don Laws and Ruth Ramsey Whitley. She completed her education at Central Wesleyan Boarding School, now Southern Wesleyan College in Central, SC.
Billie met and married Dwight Ballard in 1951. Together, they established Metro Screen, working together until they retired. Her passion was provision for her family. As an exceptional cook, she enjoyed using her skills, not only for her family, but also at First Wesleyan Church, where she was a member since childhood. Billie served the Lord as a faithful choir member and chaired the nursery ministry for 60 years.
Billie is survived by her loving husband, Dwight Ballard; son, Tim Ballard and wife, Myra Walters Ballard; daughter, Leanne Ballard Stowe and husband, Jeff Stowe; and three grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Madison and Blake Ballard and Bennett Stowe.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on July 23, 2020, at First Wesleyan Church in Gastonia, with Rev. Tim Smith, Rev. Kenny Johnson, and Billie's niece, Rev. Patricia Turner officiating. There will be a private interment at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robin Johnson Hospice House, 5005 Shepards Way Dr., Dallas, NC 28034 or First Wesleyan Church, 208 S. Church St., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Ballard family.