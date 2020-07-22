I remember Billie with such fondness From when I would visit with my grandmother, Helen Stallings, and aunts, Evelyn “Ebb” and Guy. I loved seeing her and Dwight at church, and felt so special when they greeted me so kindly throughout my childhood. Do know that our family is thinking of you all during these difficult days. Please give my love to Dwight, especially.

