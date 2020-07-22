1/1
Billie Ballard
1930 - 2020
GASTONIA - Billie Laws Ballard, 90, of Gastonia passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 with her husband of nearly 70 years and her children by her side. Billie had suffered a stroke and was taken to Robin Johnson House.

Billie was born February 27, 1930 in Gaston County, the daughter of Don Laws and Ruth Ramsey Whitley. She completed her education at Central Wesleyan Boarding School, now Southern Wesleyan College in Central, SC.

Billie met and married Dwight Ballard in 1951. Together, they established Metro Screen, working together until they retired. Her passion was provision for her family. As an exceptional cook, she enjoyed using her skills, not only for her family, but also at First Wesleyan Church, where she was a member since childhood. Billie served the Lord as a faithful choir member and chaired the nursery ministry for 60 years.

Billie is survived by her loving husband, Dwight Ballard; son, Tim Ballard and wife, Myra Walters Ballard; daughter, Leanne Ballard Stowe and husband, Jeff Stowe; and three grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Madison and Blake Ballard and Bennett Stowe.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on July 23, 2020, at First Wesleyan Church in Gastonia, with Rev. Tim Smith, Rev. Kenny Johnson, and Billie's niece, Rev. Patricia Turner officiating. There will be a private interment at Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robin Johnson Hospice House, 5005 Shepards Way Dr., Dallas, NC 28034 or First Wesleyan Church, 208 S. Church St., Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Ballard family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Wesleyan Church
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
I remember Billie with such fondness From when I would visit with my grandmother, Helen Stallings, and aunts, Evelyn “Ebb” and Guy. I loved seeing her and Dwight at church, and felt so special when they greeted me so kindly throughout my childhood. Do know that our family is thinking of you all during these difficult days. Please give my love to Dwight, especially.
Caroline Stallings Sheppard
Caroline Sheppard
