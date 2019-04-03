Home

Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery
Billie Fisher Obituary
LINCOLNTON - Billie Carpenter Fisher, age 69, of Asbury Church Road in Lincolnton, died on Monday, April 1,

2019.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ken Spencer and Rev. Gregg Plott officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Fisher was born August 4, 1949, in Lincoln County, to the late Bill Forney Carpenter and Evelyn Faye Cash Carpenter. She worked as a bookkeeper for R.B. Cronland Building Supply.

She is survived by her husband, David W. Fisher, of the home; a son, Charles David Fisher, and wife Jennifer, of Concord; and a sister, Janice Poovey of Lincolnton.

Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, Back Pack Kids Fund, PO Box 676, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Fisher family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
