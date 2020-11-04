MOUNT HOLLY - Billie Thomasson Ippolito, 62, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late William and Lura Hoffman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Hoffman. Mrs. Ippolito was a member of Second Baptist Church, Mount Holly. She enjoyed fishing, and going to the beach, but her true passion was caring for her family and others.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Ippolito; her children, Jacob Laughlin (Connie), and Katie Phillips (Travis); her sister, Kathy Sprinkle; her brother, Danny Hoffman (Gina); her grandson, Neil Laughlin; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless good friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Ippolito will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Inurnment will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the COPD Foundation by visiting www.copdfoundation.org.
