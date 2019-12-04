|
GASTONIA - Billie McBee Payne, 89, went home with Jesus on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from her residence. She was born January 19, 1930 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Fred Douglas and Dorothy Dedmond Payne.
Mrs. Payne was a machinist with Textron. She was a former member of South Gastonia Church of God and a current member of Yorkwood Church of God. She had been active with the Prison Ministry, volunteer at Potters House, and was a Sunday school teacher for 60 years.
Billie was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Survivors of Mrs. Payne include her daughters and husbands, Kathryn and Randy Christopher of Gastonia; Deborah and Bob Traywick of Salem, SC; Melanie and Donnie Davis of Gastonia; grandchildren, Jason Christopher, Katie Elliott, Brad Payne, Leigh Roach, Allison Talley, Jessica Hopkins, Jordan Davis; great-grandchildren, Payton Christopher, Avery Hohn, Sailor Christopher, Gunner Payne, Tanner and Taylor Roach, Colby and Parker Hamby, Rylan Talley, and Jovy Davis; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Maggie McBee of Gastonia; Pat and Louise McBee of Clover, SC; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bobby Lee Payne; son, David Lee Payne; brothers, Jack Jenkins, JB, Buster, Bobby, and Danny McBee; sisters, Gail Bell and Irene Harden.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 12:45pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Yorkwood Church of God (405 Stagecoach Rd., Gastonia). A funeral service will follow at 1:00pm at the church with Bishop Kevin Jones and Jeff McKeehan officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia,
NC 28054 or to Max Morris Ministries PO Box 2276, Cleveland, TN 37320-2276.
