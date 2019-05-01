|
|
She Was the Backbone of Her Family
Billie Digh Smith, age 87, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 after a brief stay at the Alexandria Place in Gastonia. Billie will always be known as a people person and for her kindness and generosity to so many. She loved her children, grandchildren and entire family greatly and known to them as Nana. Billie enjoyed her jigsaw puzzles and word scrabble games (sometimes she would peek in the back of the book for the answers). She and her husband loved taking family vacations to the mountains and to the beach. Later she would rent a 'Big House' large enough for everyone to be a part of their vacation. And when she wasn't talking to her family and friends in person, she loved talking on the telephone, reminiscing the days of the party lines. She was the part owner of J.J. Digh Machine Company in Dallas. Billie is going to be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Those left to cherish Billie's memories and carry on her legacy are her three sons and daughters in law: Michael K. and Lydia Smith of Gastonia, James P. and Myra Smith of Dallas, Rusty and Debbie Smith of Lincolnton; four grandchildren: James and Lisa Montgomery of High Shoals, David and Annette Montgomery of Waco, Texas, Seth and Beneth Smith of Lincolnton, Sloan and Michael Hall of Dallas; thirteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; brother and sister in law: Jerry and Jo Digh of Gastonia; sister in law (widow of Jack Digh) Ann Digh of Lincolnton.
Billie was the daughter of the late James Jackson Digh, Sr and Wilma Gertrude McGuire Digh. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband Lester Eugene Smith and a granddaughter Shannon Dean Smith.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday ~ May 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina with Reverend Mark Hovis delivering words of comfort and hope to Billie's family and friends. Active pallbearers are Michael K. Smith, James P. Smith, Rusty Smith, James Montgomery, David Montgomery, Seth Smith and Michael Hall.
Graveside and committal service will follow in the War Memorial Garden at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 South New Hope Road, Gastonia.
The family will receive guests from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made to the Robin Johnson House, 5005 Shepards Way, Dallas, North Carolina 28034.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Billie's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is compassionately serving the family of Billie Jean Smith.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 1, 2019