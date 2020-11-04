1/1
Billie Taylor
Billie "Bebe" Sue (Barnett) Taylor, 88, of Gastonia passed away on Saturday October 31, 2020.

A celebration of Billie's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends before the service, beginning at 1:00 PM, at the funeral home. The graveside committal will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.

The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Taylor family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
NOV
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
