1/1
Billy Bingham Jr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Richard Bingham Jr., 61, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 3, 2020.

He was born in Gaston County on November 30, 1958, son of the late Bill and Dottie Bingham.

He was also preceded in death by the mother of his daughter, Barbara McCarn, brothers, Eddie and Kevin Bingham, uncle, Jerry Bingham, and aunt, Libby McKinney.

Billy grew up in Gastonia and served in the US Marine Corps. He studied electronics at Gaston College and worked in the family business for 30 years. He was raised in the congregation at Carson Memorial Baptist Church of Crowders Mountain.

He enjoyed the outdoors and had a love for animals. He was a very compassionate person with a big heart and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Bingham, brother, Jay Bingham, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

A private service to celebrate the life of Billy will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Friendly Baptist Church of Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Marshal Owens.

Memorials may be made to ASPCA, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, www.aspca.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Private - Friendly Baptist Church of Gastonia
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved