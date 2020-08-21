Billy Richard Bingham Jr., 61, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 3, 2020.
He was born in Gaston County on November 30, 1958, son of the late Bill and Dottie Bingham.
He was also preceded in death by the mother of his daughter, Barbara McCarn, brothers, Eddie and Kevin Bingham, uncle, Jerry Bingham, and aunt, Libby McKinney.
Billy grew up in Gastonia and served in the US Marine Corps. He studied electronics at Gaston College and worked in the family business for 30 years. He was raised in the congregation at Carson Memorial Baptist Church of Crowders Mountain.
He enjoyed the outdoors and had a love for animals. He was a very compassionate person with a big heart and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Bingham, brother, Jay Bingham, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces.
A private service to celebrate the life of Billy will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Friendly Baptist Church of Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Marshal Owens.
Memorials may be made to ASPCA, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, www.aspca.org.