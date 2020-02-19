|
|
GASTONIA - The Rev. Billy R. Campbell Sr., 83, of Gastonia, passed away on February 17, 2020, at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas, NC.
He was born October 3, 1936, in Gaston County, son of the late Paul and Ruth Campbell.
He was a loving husband, father and a wonderful Pastor. He pastored the church in Hendersonville, NC for 31 years and the church in Gastonia, NC for 9 years.
He was a US Army Veteran.
We will be celebrating his life on Friday February 21, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the First Pentecostal Church of Gastonia, 91 May Street Gastonia, officiated by Rev. Wayne Huntley.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be private.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Ann; children, Billy Jr., Teresa, Dwayne and Rodney; one grandson, Brandon.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020