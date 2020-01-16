|
|
STANLEY - Billy Joe Canipe, 70, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Joe was strong-willed and bravely fought his illness for over 3 years.
He was born in Cleveland County, son of the late Emmett C. Canipe and Jean Wilson Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Terry Canipe and his fur-baby, Daphne ("Fluff"). He was a member of Hardin Community Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. Joe served his country as a staff sergeant with the U.S. Army. During his military tenure, he served in Germany, Vietnam and Fort Bragg, NC. After leaving the military, Joe continued a life of public service working as a law enforcement officer. He worked for the Gaston County Sheriff's Office where he retired as Chief Deputy after more than 30 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed golfing and tending to his many animals, especially his Daphne.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Sylvia Huskins Canipe; his children, Tiffney C. Murphy (Gene) and Jason B. Canipe (Melinda); his sister, Kay Canipe; his step-mother, Anne Canipe; his step-brother, Terry Lee Canipe; and his grandchildren, Caroline Murphy and Davin Canipe.
A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Hardin Community Baptist Church, 548 Hardin Rd, Dallas, NC 28034. Pastor Justin Driver will officiate. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the by visiting www.cancer.org or to Hardin Community Baptist Church.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020