Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollywood Cemetery
540 N. Broad St
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Daniels

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Daniels Obituary
GASTONIA - Billy Franklin Daniels, 85, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his residence.

He was born January 29, 1934, son of the late Thomas Daniels and Hettie Huffman Daniels.

Billy, a native of Gastonia was an US Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict. He loved to take trips with his loving family to Myrtle Beach and never met a stranger. He also retired from the US Postal Service of over 30 years at the main branch in Gastonia. A special thank you to, Kim, Anita, Jennifer and Tracy at Gaston Hospice.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 3 brothers and 1 sister.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years, Betty Jo Knight Daniels; son, Tommy Daniels and fiancée Theresa Shreve; daughters, Sharon Harvell and husband Roger, Kim Phillips and husband Butch, and Beverly Treadway and husband Roger; grandchildren, Ashley Mackey and husband David, Jonathan Daniels, Nathan Treadway and Monica Harvell; and great-grandchild, Ivy Mackey.

Family will receive friends, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia NC 28052.

A graveside service officiated by Pastor Bobby Gilley and Pastor Sam Barnette will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Hollywood Cemetery – 540 N. Broad St., Gastonia NC 28052.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice – PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or – PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now