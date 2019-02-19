|
GASTONIA - Billy Franklin Daniels, 85, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his residence.
He was born January 29, 1934, son of the late Thomas Daniels and Hettie Huffman Daniels.
Billy, a native of Gastonia was an US Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict. He loved to take trips with his loving family to Myrtle Beach and never met a stranger. He also retired from the US Postal Service of over 30 years at the main branch in Gastonia. A special thank you to, Kim, Anita, Jennifer and Tracy at Gaston Hospice.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 3 brothers and 1 sister.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years, Betty Jo Knight Daniels; son, Tommy Daniels and fiancée Theresa Shreve; daughters, Sharon Harvell and husband Roger, Kim Phillips and husband Butch, and Beverly Treadway and husband Roger; grandchildren, Ashley Mackey and husband David, Jonathan Daniels, Nathan Treadway and Monica Harvell; and great-grandchild, Ivy Mackey.
Family will receive friends, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia NC 28052.
A graveside service officiated by Pastor Bobby Gilley and Pastor Sam Barnette will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Hollywood Cemetery – 540 N. Broad St., Gastonia NC 28052.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice – PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or – PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019