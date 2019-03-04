Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Hardee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Edward "Rockett" Hardee


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Edward "Rockett" Hardee Obituary
Billy "Rockett" Edward Hardee, 61, passed away, March 1, 2019, at his residence.
Billy was born November 13, 1957, in Darlington County, SC, son of Elwood and Sarah Hardee.
Billy was a kind man. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and loved to support children's and other charities.
In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memories are his brothers, Gary Hardee (Sherry), Glen Hardee (Pam), Jeff Hardee (Kelly), Alan Hardee (Jenny); sister, Beth Champion (Pete); many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. with Rev. Steve Michaels officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston County Toy Run, 122 Dallas-Bessemer City Hwy., Dallas, NC 28034
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made on line at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Download Now