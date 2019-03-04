|
|
Billy "Rockett" Edward Hardee, 61, passed away, March 1, 2019, at his residence.
Billy was born November 13, 1957, in Darlington County, SC, son of Elwood and Sarah Hardee.
Billy was a kind man. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and loved to support children's and other charities.
In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memories are his brothers, Gary Hardee (Sherry), Glen Hardee (Pam), Jeff Hardee (Kelly), Alan Hardee (Jenny); sister, Beth Champion (Pete); many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. with Rev. Steve Michaels officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston County Toy Run, 122 Dallas-Bessemer City Hwy., Dallas, NC 28034
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made on line at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019