Billy Eugene Hoke of Rocky Mount, VA passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Norfolk, VA at age 66. He was born September 14, 1953 to the late Billy Charles Hoke and living Jolene Hoke in Dallas, NC.
Services are as follows: Viewing - Wednesday June 10, 2020 at House of Rosadale from 4-7pm Funeral - Thursday, June 11, 2020 Rosadale Chapel at 2:00pm Interment- Friday, June 12, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery.
Services are as follows: Viewing - Wednesday June 10, 2020 at House of Rosadale from 4-7pm Funeral - Thursday, June 11, 2020 Rosadale Chapel at 2:00pm Interment- Friday, June 12, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.