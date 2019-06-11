Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Fralick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Fralick Sr.


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Fralick Sr. Obituary
Billy Ray Fralick Sr., 52, of Kings Mountain, passed away June 9, 2019, at Atrium Cleveland in Shelby.

He was born July 12, 1966, in Gaston County.

Billy loved Harley's, going fishing, Dallas Cowboys, but most of all he loved his family.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, June 14, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Dennis Pruitt.

The family will receive friends 7 -9 pm Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the funeral home.

Entombment will be at Westview Gardens Mausoleum in Bessemer City.

Billy is survived by his mother, Helen Thompson; his loving wife, Stacey Fralick; son, Billy Fralick Jr. and wife Toula; stepsons, Michael Cruzan, Kenneth Cruzan and wife Amanda; brothers, Joey Thompson, Ken Fralick; sister, Teresa Parrott and husband Jay; grandchildren, Kenneth Cruzan Jr., Bradley Cruzan, Skylar Cruzan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Fralick; brother, Jeff Fralick.

Memorials may be sent to thewaterproject.org.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Download Now