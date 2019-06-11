|
Billy Ray Fralick Sr., 52, of Kings Mountain, passed away June 9, 2019, at Atrium Cleveland in Shelby.
He was born July 12, 1966, in Gaston County.
Billy loved Harley's, going fishing, Dallas Cowboys, but most of all he loved his family.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, June 14, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Dennis Pruitt.
The family will receive friends 7 -9 pm Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the funeral home.
Entombment will be at Westview Gardens Mausoleum in Bessemer City.
Billy is survived by his mother, Helen Thompson; his loving wife, Stacey Fralick; son, Billy Fralick Jr. and wife Toula; stepsons, Michael Cruzan, Kenneth Cruzan and wife Amanda; brothers, Joey Thompson, Ken Fralick; sister, Teresa Parrott and husband Jay; grandchildren, Kenneth Cruzan Jr., Bradley Cruzan, Skylar Cruzan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Fralick; brother, Jeff Fralick.
Memorials may be sent to thewaterproject.org.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 11, 2019