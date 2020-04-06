Home

More Obituaries for Billy Stines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Gene Stines


1937 - 2020
Billy Gene Stines Obituary
Billy Gene Stines, age 83, of Donna Drive, Dallas, NC died Saturday, April 4, 2020.
A memorial service for Mr. Stines will be held at a later date.
Mr. Stines was born on March 5, 1937 and was the son of the late Floyd and Margie Eades Stines. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Stines, his brother, Wayne Stines, his sister, Irma Kay and two great-grandchildren, Crystal Davis and Gage Grant.
Mr. Stines is survived by his children, Michael Stines and wife, Mary of Dallas, NC, Rita Stines of Silver Creek, NY, Wanda S. Byrd of Dallas, NC, Billy Dixon of Dallas, NC, Kenneth Dixon of Cherryville, Larry Dixon of South Carolina, Angie Dixon of Dallas, NC, Diane Crosby of Lincolnton and Amy Lutz of Tennessee; three brothers, Bobby Stines of Dallas, NC, Alfred Stines of Dallas, NC and Wilburn Stines of Stanley; three sisters, Ellen Tindall of Stanley, Shirley Black of Dallas, NC and Faye Pilkington of Gastonia; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Wake Forest School of Medicine, Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Stines family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020
