Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Westview Gardens
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Billy Lytton


1931 - 2020
Billy Lytton Obituary
GASTONIA - Billy Lee Lytton, 89, passed away May 11, 2020 at Lincolnton Rehabilitation in Lincolnton, NC.

He was born in Lincoln County, NC on January 21, 1931 to the late William Lee and Georgia Reinhardt Lytton.

Mr. Lytton served his country during the Korean War while serving in the United States Army. He was a guitar player for several country-western bands. He also enjoyed woodworking.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Hyleman Lytton; a sister, Katherine Barkley; and a brother, Darrell Lytton.

Mr. Lytton is survived by two sons Billy Lytton, Jr., and wife Theresa, and Dennis Lytton; two grandchildren, Matt Lytton and wife, Katie, and Dawn Ingle and husband, Ben; and two great-grandchildren, Noah Ingle and Levi Lytton.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 9:30 am – 10:30 am at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.

Rev. Matt Lytton will officiate a graveside service on Wednesday, May 13 at 11:00 am at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, NC.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 12, 2020
