Billy Lee Lytton, Jr., Police Chief of Gaston College, and resident of Cherryville passed away on June 27, 2020.
Born to Billy and Virginia Lytton on October 3, 1952. Lee attended Hunter Huss High School, and married his high school sweetheart Teresa Evans on July 18, 1972. Lee served 4 years in the United States Airforce. Lee was honorably discharged in 1974 with the rank of Sergeant.
He joined the Gaston County Police Department in 1974 working in each department before obtaining the position of Assistant Chief; he retired in August of 2000. Lee joined the Gaston College Police Department in 2001 and served in the role as Chief until his death.
He served his nation, his state, and local community for over 50 years. He dedicated his life to making the world a better place for his grandsons. Lee enjoyed hunting, road trips with his wife, watching his grandsons play baseball, but mostly having his family around him. His motto in life was to love God, his family, his country, and the New York Yankees.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at First Assembly Church in Gastonia from 6-9 PM. Funeral with full police honors will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 at First Assembly Church at 2PM, interment to follow at Westview Gardens in Bessemer City.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents.
Lee is survived by his wife, Teresa. Daughter Dawn Ingle and husband Ben of Cherryville. Son, Matt Lytton and wife Katie of Vale.
His brother Dennis Lytton of Gastonia. His grandsons Noah Ingle and Levi Lytton. Sisters-in-law Jane Beverly (George) of York, SC, and Kim Golob (Mike) of Irmo, SC.
"Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God." Matthew 5:9
In Lieu of Flowers, Donations can be made to Gaston County Police Department - PO Box 1578, Gastonia, NC 28053.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com